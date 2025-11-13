BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing the fourth annual “Name A Snowplow” contest for statewide elementary school and middle school students in Massachusetts.

The contest seeks to solicit names for 12 MassDOT snowplows that will be in service for the upcoming 2025/2026 winter season. The purpose of the contest is to celebrate the snow and ice season, recognize the hard work and dedication shown by public works employees and contractors, and raise awareness about the vital role they play in keeping our roads safe during winter weather events.

Winning selections will be announced by Friday, Dec. 19.

“Winter is coming and the Name A Snowplow contest is a fun way to engage with students and the communities we serve. It gives our future leaders a chance to show their appreciation for the vital role our workforce plays as we plan and prepare for potential snow and ice events,” said Interim Secretary and MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng.” Under the leadership of Healey-Driscoll administration, safety of our transportation system will always be a priority. I’m proud of the dedication our crews show year-round and especially during the winter months. Operating a snowplow during winter storms is no easy task, so join us in celebrating their hard work by helping name the snowplows that keep the roads safe for everyone.”

Applications for the Snowplow Naming Contest are due by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 5, and can be submitted by using an online portal: https://www.mass.gov/forms/name-a-snowplow-contest-submission.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)