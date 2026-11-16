WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) launched their annual Name A Snowplow contest for elementary schools across Massachusetts Monday!

For the fifth year, MassDOT is allowing Massachusetts Kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms to submit names for its 12 snowplows that will be in service for the upcoming winter. MassDOT says the purpose is to celebrate the snowy season, and recognize the hard work and dedication from public works employees and contractors.

Previous winning names have included “Flake Maye,” “Taylor Drift,” and “Jon Bon Snowvi.”

“…The participation from schools, students and faculty allows us to recognize and thank the dedicated snowplow operators and highway crews who work around the clock, often in challenging conditions, keeping our roads and the traveling public safe. We are grateful for their commitment and proud to give students a chance to be a part of this important effort,” said Interim Secretary of Transportation and MBTA General Manager Phil Eng.

Participating classrooms can submit a creative name in their school’s Highway District through the MassDOT web portal: https://www.mass.gov/forms/name-a-snowplow-contest-submission.

MassDOT’s Selection Committee will then select up to 12 names statewide, two in each of the six Highway Districts. Each of those names will be assigned to one of MassDOT’s highway snowplows for this winter season. In addition, MassDOT says two winning entries from each district will be chosen: one from grades Kindergarten through four, and one from grades five through eight. Each winner will receive a $100 gift card for school supplies.

The winning classes will also be invited to participate in a snowplow unveiling event.

“The winning classrooms will have the snowplow unveiling happen in their school parking lot. We bring the plows out to the schools and the children can see their names and placards unveiled on the snowplow,” said Meghan Haggerty, Interim State Highway Administrator.

Propsed names can be submitted until 5 p.m. on December 11, 2026. The winners will be announced on December 18.

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