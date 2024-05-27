WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - MassDOT announced an emergency road closure Monday morning after a tractor-trailer hit a highway sign over Route 24 in West Bridgewater.
The West Bridgewater Fire Department shared a photo of the crash in a post on X near 7 a.m., showing a damaged truck resting against a guardrail.
The fire department said the large sign that was hit “may be compromised and need to be removed.”
Fire officials said MassDOT crews were on scene as of around 7 a.m. to inspect the area.
In an update shortly before 10 a.m., MassDOT on X said the southbound side of Route 24 was closed at Exit 28 due to emergency overhead sign removal.
The department said drivers should expect delays.
(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)