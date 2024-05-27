WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - MassDOT announced an emergency road closure Monday morning after a tractor-trailer hit a highway sign over Route 24 in West Bridgewater.

The West Bridgewater Fire Department shared a photo of the crash in a post on X near 7 a.m., showing a damaged truck resting against a guardrail.

The fire department said the large sign that was hit “may be compromised and need to be removed.”

Fire officials said MassDOT crews were on scene as of around 7 a.m. to inspect the area.

In an update shortly before 10 a.m., MassDOT on X said the southbound side of Route 24 was closed at Exit 28 due to emergency overhead sign removal.

The department said drivers should expect delays.

Emergency overhead sign removal in #WestBridgewater on RT-24-SB at Exit 28. RT 24 SB closed at MM 27, all traffic off at exit 28B. Expect delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) May 27, 2024

