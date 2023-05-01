Lane closures took effect Monday on the Tobin Bridge after an announcement earlier in the day from the state Department of Transportation.

Planned lane closures will run from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Sundays through Thursdays throughout May and June, impacting Route 1 southbound on the bridge.

Officials said two lanes of traffic will remain open at all times during lane closures over the next two months.

MassDOT said the closures will support “structural repairs and safety walk rehabilitation operations” on the bridge.

Work is weather dependent, officials said.

