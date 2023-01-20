BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced the winners of the Name a Snowplow contest, which involved names sent in from local elementary and middle schools.

The winning names were Flurry Fighter, Luke Snowalker, Plower Ranger, Sherlock Snowmes, Snowdrop, Arctic Beast, Sled Zeppelin, Snow day No Way, Blizzard Wizard, Snow Big Deal, Snow Time to Lose, and Blizzard of Oz.

The contest chose names for 12 MassDOT snowplows that will be in service during this 2022/2023 winter season.

Crosby Elementary School, Pittsfield, 4th grade, Flurry Fighter

Munger Hill School, Westfield, 3rd grade, Luke Snowalker

Reingold Elementary School, Fitchburg, 1st grade, Plower Ranger

John F. Kennedy School, Somerville, 4th grade, Sherlock Snowmes

Wilkins Elementary School, Stoughton, Kindergarten, Snowdrop

JFK Elementary School, Canton, 2nd grade, Arctic Beast

Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School, Shelburn Falls, 6th, Sled Zepplin

Hadley Elementary School, Hadley, 5th grade, Snow day, No Way

Tahanto Middle-High School, Boylston, 8th, Blizzard Wizard

TEC Connections Academy Online School, Malden, 5th grade, Snow Big Deal

Wamsutta Middle School, Attleboro, 7th grade, Snow Time to Lose

James F. Condon School K-8, Boston, 5th grade, Blizzard of Oz

The 12 classrooms that won will each receive a $100 gift card for school supplies and a visit from a MassDOT plow vehicle with the winning name on it.

