PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody on U.S. Route 1 has closed the roadway in both directions as emergency crews respond, according to officials.

MassDOT announced the closure at 3:05 p.m., saying that the crash had also closed the I-95 southbound ramp to Route 1.

Details on the extent of the crash have not yet been released, but officials said MedFlight operations in the area were underway.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox