PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody on U.S. Route 1 has closed the roadway in both directions as emergency crews respond, according to officials.
MassDOT announced the closure at 3:05 p.m., saying that the crash had also closed the I-95 southbound ramp to Route 1.
Details on the extent of the crash have not yet been released, but officials said MedFlight operations in the area were underway.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)