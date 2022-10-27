PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash in Peabody on U.S. Route 1 has closed the roadway in both directions as emergency crews respond, according to officials.

MassDOT announced the closure at 3:05 p.m., saying that the crash had also closed the I-95 southbound ramp to Route 1.

Crash with serious injuries in #Peabody on US-1-NB/SB. The Ramp I-95SB to US-1 SB is currently closed. US-1 is currently closed in both directions for medflight operations. Expect Delays. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 27, 2022

Details on the extent of the crash have not yet been released, but officials said MedFlight operations in the area were underway.

