NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is advising travelers that snow and cold temperatures will impact travel conditions through early Monday morning as 3 to 6 inches of snow is forecast across the state.

“MassDOT has over 3,000 pieces of equipment available and we are deploying crews as needed,” said MassDOT Undersecretary and State Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver. “We appreciate the public allowing for extra time and being mindful of our crews and snowplows on the roadways keeping people safe.”

Deployment decisions for any storm will be made, in part, according to the timeline of precipitation.

For more information on traffic conditions, travelers are encouraged to:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow @MassDOT on X, (formerly known as Twitter), to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Drivers should allow for extra time and check forecasts for their routes, and if possible, consider using public transportation in place of a personal vehicle.

