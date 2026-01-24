CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - MassDOT crews were out in force Sunday morning pre-treating roads across the area ahead of a major winter storm that is set to drop up to two feet of snow across Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) says it will have more than 3,200 pieces of equipment out clearing highways beginning Sunday afternoon, when the first flakes are expected to fly. Bitter cold and high winds are expected to make conditions even worse.

Gov. Maura Healey is urging state residents to stay off the roads if they don’t have to travel to allow crews time to do their work. If you have to travel, you’re urged not to “crowd the plows” so they can do so safely.

Residents are also being urged to stock up on necessities and be prepared for power outages.

