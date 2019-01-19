MassDOT crews out in full force ahead of major winter storm

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has mobilized more than a thousand pieces of equipment ahead of a storm that is expected to bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain to much of New England.

Crews were busy at the MassDOT facility in Dorchester Saturday night, making final preparations for the first major storm of the season.

MassDOT spokeswoman Jaquelyn Goddard said at 9 p.m. that the department had 1,281 pieces of equipment deployed for snow and ice operations.

She also warned that air temperatures are expected to plummet Sunday afternoon, leading to freezing conditions on wet pavement.

