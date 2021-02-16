MassDOT deploys hundreds of pieces of equipment to treat icy roadways

FITCHBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of pieces of Massachusetts Department of Transportation equipment have been deployed to combat slick conditions on the roadways amid an ice storm.

Drivers are urged to take their time on the roadways as they may be icy during the morning commute Tuesday.

A MassDOT spokesperson said crews are chemically treating and plowing the streets depending on the region.

A winter weather advisory remains in effect for most of the Bay State throughout the morning.

