(WHDH) — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation deployed more than 1,000 pieces of equipment Friday morning to treat the roadways.

Light snow started falling Thursday afternoon and will continue to fall throughout Friday before completely clearing up by Saturday morning.

A total of 1,035 pieces of equipment are being used in ice and snow operations across the state as of 6:15 a.m., a MassDOT spokesperson said.

Secondary roads may be slick during the morning commute with main roads likely staying wet as pavement temperatures are above freezing statewide.

