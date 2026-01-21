BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) held an informational meeting on Cape Cod Tuesday to let residents know what to expect during the construction of new Bourne and Sagamore bridges after many raised concerns about the massive projects.

By 2028, MassDOT said it expects to begin construction on both bridges as the state seeks to replace the aging infrastructure.

“They’re 90 years old, they’re not getting younger,” said Luisa Paiewonsky, Executive Director of MassDOT’s Megaprojects Delivery Office.

During the meeting, the agency shared more on the project designs — including wider lanes and a shared-use path. They also tried to address concerns of people who live on Cape Cod.

James Poore’s home was built by his grandparents, and he has lived there for 26 years. While he gets to keep his house, he said half of his neighborhood will be gone soon.

Massachusetts is in the process of seizing more than a dozen homes near the Sagamore Bridge to open up space for the project.

“All the houses in here were all my neighbors, which are, unfortunately, going to be gone soon,” said Poore. “It’s a lot, you know. They’re asking a lot of people.”

MassDOT said it explored multiple options before asking residents to relocate. By law, the state has the power to take private property for public use, but it is required to fairly compensate those whose homes are being taken.

“While we did try to avoid private property takings, they were unavoidable,” said Paiewonsky. “We do have a real obligation to them to compensate them in full for the value of their homes and to provide financial and logistical support for relocation.”

Some businesses are also being taken over for the project.

“Our store will be not there anymore. It’s gonna be affected and will be taken down,” said Joyce Bjelf, whose workplace is being seized.

Some people in attendance Tuesday left with their questions answered, while others said they’re leaving with more concerns than they began with.

“I’m relieved. I want the information, I want to know time frames,” said Bjelf.

“I don’t know who’s worse off, the people that are getting bought out and moved or the few of us that are left,” said Poore. “There’s only eight homes left and I happen to be one of them, and I’m like front and center to the whole project.”

MassDOT said it will be paying off the mortgages of those homes which are being seized, and will help those people find new places to live.

