BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) held a news conference Monday morning to make sure travelers are prepared ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

“Our message to drivers is simple: plan ahead, allow extra time, and make safety your top priority,” Meghan Haggerty, Interim State Highway Administrator, said. “We’re anticipating more traffic than last Thanksgiving, with the heaviest congestion expected on Tuesday, Wednesday, and over the weekend as travelers return home.”

MassDOT said there won’t be any scheduled construction work from Tuesday morning through next Monday to make travel easier.

The HOV lane on 93 between Boston and Quincy will extend its hours, opening from 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The HOV lane and the Sumner Tunnel Swing Lane will be closed on Thanksgiving and Friday because of increased travel in and out of Logan Airport.

Massport expects roughly one million passengers to fly through Logan this week, with the busiest days being Wednesday and Sunday.

The Silver Line will have additional service through the weekend, and extra staff will be on hand at Logan to help ensure smooth travel.

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