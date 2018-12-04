MassDOT hopes new pavement markings will improve traffic flow on congested stretch of Storrow Drive

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to follow new pavement markings that have been put into place on about 800 feet of Storrow Drive westbound between Leverett and Charles Circle in Boston, which is a notoriously congested area.

The markings were installed last week on a pilot basis with the hopes of improving the flow of traffic.

The particular stretch of roadway is typically jammed with motorists because it serves as a convergence point for traffic coming from busy regional routes including Interstate 93, Route 1 and Route 1A.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver says MassDOT’s traffic modeling indicates that the new changes may be beneficial and alleviate congestion.

“These new pavement markings have increased roadway capacity and there is no longer a required lane switch in order to continue westbound on Storrow Drive. Instead, drivers exiting the tunnel can utilize all lanes, including the left travel lane which was previously an exit-only lane,” Gulliver said. “We encourage drivers to obey the new pavement markings and signage, recognize that there may be impacts as travelers become adjusted to the new traffic pattern, and devote their full attention to the road ahead when traveling throughout this area.”

Despite the changes, traffic has worsened in recent days, according to commuters.

“It was absolute chaos,” one motorist said of her Tuesday commute.

Gulliver says drivers need to follow the markings instead of relying on old habits.

“Usually when we make traffic changes of any kind — wherever we make them — it often takes somewhere around 10 days to two weeks before drivers get the new configuration.”

Officials plan to monitor traffic conditions this week, evaluate the results and then make a decision regarding potential long-term changes.

Those traveling through the area are urged to reduce speed and use caution.

