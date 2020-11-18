MassDOT: HOV lane on I-93 to reopen ahead of Thanksgiving

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the High Occupancy Vehicle lane that runs through Medford and Somerville will reopen next week.

Starting Monday, Nov. 23, the HOV lane on the southbound side of Interstate 93 will be open on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., MassDOT said.

Officials hope the lane reopening will alleviate traffic congestion caused by the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project.

“This traffic pattern change is one of many steps that MassDOT is taking this fall to advance the Commonwealth’s commitment to addressing congestion as we begin to see an increase in traffic since March when the pandemic began,” officials said in a news release.

MassDOT crews will be working overnight Friday through Monday to install appropriate signage and safety measures for drivers using the highway.

