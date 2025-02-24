BOSTON (WHDH) - MassDOT announced new safety measures in the Prudential Tunnel Monday after concrete fell onto the Massachusetts Pike Friday.

Crews conducted overnight inspections at 154 points throughout the Boston tunnel, and did not identify any other immediate issues after the incident, according to a statement from MassDOT.

On Friday afternoon, troopers responded to I-90 West inside the tunnel after non-structural concrete at an expansion joint below Huntington Avenue became dislodged and fell, officials said.

Several vehicles were damaged, police said, and traffic was backed up for hours as crews removed the debris.

MassDOT said that overhead shielding was installed at the expansion joint. Shielding will be put up at five other expansion joints as a precaution, officials said.

Investigators said the recent cold weather likely played a role in the concrete coming loose.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)