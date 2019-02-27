MassDOT issues travel advisory as snowstorm nears

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning Bay State residents of the potential for treacherous road conditions late Wednesday through Thursday morning due to an approaching winter storm that could drop up to six inches of snow in some areas.

“Everyone traveling should monitor the forecast and expect to travel at slower speeds when the snow is falling,” MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver said in a statement. “We advise people to drive the conditions during the storm which means keeping a safe distance behind other vehicles and allowing for plenty of time to slow down, and reducing speeds when making turns or traveling on highway on and off ramps.”

Light snow will spread across southern New England starting Wednesday night. The heaviest of the snowfall will be between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow accumulations around two to four inches are expected in most areas, while points throughout Worcester County and Western Massachusetts could see up to six inches.

[THIS EVENING → EARLY THURSDAY AM] The Winter Weather Advisory has expanded to include all of MA. Light snow will spread across SNE beginning this evening. Heaviest snowfall will be between 10p-4a overnight. Snow accumulations around 2-4" with locally higher amounts. pic.twitter.com/41pvkqfHty — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) February 27, 2019

MassDOT has about 3,900 pieces of state and vendor equipment available for snow and ice removal, including over 1,400 plow and spreader combos, 2,100 plows, and 460 front-end loaders, officials said.

If drivers go out on the roadways, they are urged to wear seatbelts, minimize distractions, turn off or put away cellphones, and devote full attention to what is ahead on the road.

Important winter driving tips include:

Clear snow and ice from all windows and lights, even the hood and roof, before driving, (start with the tailpipe).

Leave plenty of room for stopping.

Remember that the posted speed limits are for dry pavement.

Use brakes carefully. Brake early. Brake correctly. It takes more time and distance to stop in adverse conditions.

Bridge decks freeze first. Due to the difference in the exposure to air, the surface condition can be worse on a bridge than on the approach road.

Exit ramps are an even greater challenge during the winter since they may have received less anti-icing material than the main line.

Leave room for maintenance vehicles and plows – stay back at least 200 feet and don’t pass on the right.

Seat belts should be worn at all times – it’s the law.

Most importantly please remember to slow down.

For updates on road and traffic conditions in Massachusetts, drivers can dial 511 or visit mass511.com.

