BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has announced a Tobin Bridge mitigation program aimed at helping residents deal with the noise and pollution created by an ongoing effort to remove lead paint and repaint the bridge.

Residents at eligible addresses will receive an air conditioning unit, two HEPA air purifiers, a vacuum cleaner with a HEPA air filter and two white noise machines to help them as the project continues.

7NEWS was the first to report lead paint chips falling off the bridge were landing near people’s homes. The toxic chips present a major health hazard and now a project is underway to address the issue.

Tina Riva said she has gotten used to the noise from the project.

“You don’t really realize until someone from outside the city comes to visit you and you’re screaming during a conversation,” she said. “I have asthma and allergies and of course, living under Logan Airport and near a major highway isn’t the best for that.”

The project is estimated to cost $128 million and should be completed by 2027.



