BOSTON (WHDH) - State transportation officials have been keeping a close eye on the roads and say even though it didn’t seem that bad Monday morning, commuters shouldn’t take too much away from that just yet.

MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver is warning commuters that Tuesday’s commute could be more challenging if people were working from home to watch how Monday went.

“I wanna stress this is the first day and it’s hard to draw any conclusions from it yet,” said Gulliver. “Our experience with these big traffic shifts is that it really takes about a week or so for people to settle into a new pattern. … People need to be patient, they need to especially be careful, there’s a lot of extra people out there on the roadways that may not be on those roads normally including vulnerable road users like bikes and pedestrians so plan ahead and continue to limit those discretionary trips so the people who have to be on the road can have a manageable commute.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)