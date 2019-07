BOSTON (WHDH) - MassDOT crews are working to repair a sinkhole in the Ted Williams Tunnel.

The sinkhole is located on the Mass. Pike eastbound near the Exit 22 ramp in Boston.

The exit remains open but the right side of the ramp is closed.

⁦@MassDOT⁩ repairing sinkhole on I–90 E/B, Exit 22 ramp in #Boston. Exit remains open but right side of ramp is closed. pic.twitter.com/2nJirzYrfu — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 26, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)