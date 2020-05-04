BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has seen a sudden spike in fatal crashes despite the number of drivers on the road dropping dramatically.

Data shows the rate of fatalities on Massachusetts roadways doubled in April, with 50 percent less traffic recorded on major highways and 28 individuals dying in crashes, according to the DOT.

In April 2019, a total of 27 people died in a motor vehicle crash with the normal amount of traffic recorded.

“The high fatality rate last month, underscores the importance of only taking essential trips during the State of Emergency, not exceeding the posted speed limit, wearing a seatbelt, driving sober, and adhering to the new Hands-Free law which took effect on February 23,” the DOT said in a press release.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver plans to discuss roadway safety during an online media availability on Monday morning.

