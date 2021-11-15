BOSTON (WHDH) - Starting Monday, MassDOT is closing the off-ramps from I-90 and I-93 in the Seaport overnight for the rest of the year because of construction of a large life sciences building, officials said.

The ramps will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekdays and weekends for eight weeks, with pauses for holidays. Officials are shutting the ramps to support construction of a lab/office space building at 400 Summer Street.

Exit 135 on I-90 eastbound will be closed, with a detour running through the South Boston Bypass Road. The I-93 northbound exit to I-90 eastbound to South Boston/Seaport will be closed with traffic detoured to the South Boston Bypass Road.

Access to South Boston Bypass Road and the I-90 eastbound ramp from the Westbound Massport Haul Road will be closed with detours via Summer Street and Congress Street.

