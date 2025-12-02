BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) spoke to 7NEWS about the preparations they’ve taken for keeping the roads safe ahead of the first snowfall on the season.

MassDOT said they’ve been preparing for the first snowfall for months now.

“Really since the summer, we’ve been filling up our depots, making sure we have enough salt or treatment methods, [and] making sure our plows are in good order,” Jonathan Gulliver, MassDOT administrator said. “So we’re in good shape now. We have about 3,500 pieces of equipment available. [We] don’t expect to use anywhere near that amount for this size storm, but we’ll probably get a half to two-thirds of it out of its peak… But, we’ve been ready for this. Had some pretreatment out yesterday across the state, so we’re ready to go with whatever we get.”

