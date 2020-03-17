MassDOT suspending use of HOV lane until further notice

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation announced Tuesday that crews will not be deploying the High Occupancy Vehicle lane that runs from Boston to Quincy until further notice.

Starting Wednesday, the restricted traffic lane reserved for the exclusive use of vehicles with a driver and one or more passengers will be phased out, MassDOT spokeswoman Jacquelyn Goddard said in a tweet

The decision comes amid a reduction in rush-hour traffic as officials continue to encourage social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

