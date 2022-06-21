BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston drivers should brace for delays as MassDOT announced closures on Massport Haul Road, I-90 East and the Tobin Bridge for repairs.

Parts of the Tobin Bridge will also be closed on Route 1 North to support structural repairs to the bridge. Closures will occur Monday through Thursday from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. starting on June 22. During this time, a single lane will close. The work consists of structural repairs to the bridge in both directions.

Massport Haul Road to South Boston Bypass Road and I-90 East will close from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Monday to Thursday until July 15. Advance warning signs will be onsite to notify drivers about the closures and provide updates.

Drivers of both routes should expect delays, reduce speed and use caution.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)