BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has come up with a plan to address the toxic paint chips that are falling off the Tobin Bridge and into a Chelsea neighborhood.

The department plans to install netting under the bridge next month to catch the paint chips. They say the freeze/thaw cycle is to blame for the chipping paint.

The plan now is to clean, paint, and repair parts of the bridge.

Residents who spoke with 7NEWS said they hope the issue is properly addressed during the remediation process.

