MassDOT railways in Springfield and western Massachusetts are set to receive over $1.8 million in federal funding after the Biden Administration awarded a grant to improve railway safety in the western corridor.

MassDot applied for the grant in 2021 under the Consolidated Rail and Infrastructure and Safety Improvements grant program.

“This grant money will fund preliminary engineering and environmental evaluation of this project to ultimately improve existing passenger and freight services and support future growth,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Jamey Tesler in a statement.

According to a statement by MassDot, the commonwealth will use the funding to make track, signal and safety improvements at their Springfield Union Station. MassDot plans to provide a 50 percent match in the effort to erect additional platforms, storage tracks and a new storage facility.

No date was given for when development of the new projects will begin.

