BOSTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts Department of Transportation crash truck went up in flames on the Mass. Pike near Fenway Park early Thursday morning.

Firefighters could be seen putting out the truck fire on the westbound side of the highway just prior to the Brookline Avenue overpass.

The operator was able to exit the vehicle safely and there were no reported injuries, a MassDOT spokesperson said.

The fire started in the engine compartment and is believed to be electrical, the spokesperson added.

MassDOT operations and maintenance staff plans on investigating the cause in the coming weeks.

No additional information has been released.

