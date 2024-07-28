BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A MassDOT worker was fatally struck by a vehicle while working on Route 24 in Bridgewater late Saturday night, officials said.

The worker, whose name was not released, was struck while picking up debris outside their vehicle near Exit 28B on the northbound side of the highway, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The vehicle that struck the worker remained on scene and all northbound lanes were closed between 10:30 p.m. and 1:20 a.m. this morning while the investigation unfolded.

The matter remains under investigation by the Plymouth County State Police Detectives Unit.

