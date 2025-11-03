FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) contractor was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Foxboro overnight into Monday.

Officials say around 2 a.m. on I-95 north, the contractor was hit while retrieving a sign at a detail.

State troopers were able to apply a tourniquet to his leg and he was rushed to the hospital.

Investigators say they recovered a passenger-side mirror at the scene and ask the public or anyone with information to come forward.

