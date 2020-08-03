MassHealth: 3 nursing facilities could be closed due to poor handling of coronavirus

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - MassHealth has sent termination notices to three nursing homes because of poor performance during the coronavirus pandemic, possibly leading to their closure, officials said today.

Hermitage Healthcare in Worcester, Town and Country in Lowell and Wareham Healthcare in Wareham did not meet COVID-19 standards and have a historic record of poor performance, officials said.

“These facilities are not able to provide quality care, particularly in the event of a second surge,” MassHealth officials said in a press release.

Termination notices are the first step in eliminating a provider from MassHealth, potentially resulting in the facility closing, and providers are allowed to appeal the notices.

Officials said the three nursing homes did not properly group residents who tested positive, misused PPE and had inadequate staffing ratios, in some cases refusing extra help from the state.

MassHealth members and families will be notified that their facility has received a termination notice and can contact the MassHealth customer service line at 1-800-841-2900.

