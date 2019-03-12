Massive 5-alarm blaze rips through multiple buildings in Quincy

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Quincy are battling a massive five-alarm blaze that has already ripped through a cluster of commercial, residential, and mixed-use buildings near Wollaston Station on Tuesday morning.

Video from Sky7 HD showed heavy flames shooting from the top of the buildings and thick smoke overtaking the area.

At least one building has been destroyed. Some of the other burning buildings have partially collapsed due to the intensity of the fire.

5 Alarm fire Newport Ave Quincy. One building destroyed. Fire spread to 3 other buildings.

Mixed commercial/residential… all evacuated. 1 Firefighter e minor injury.#7News pic.twitter.com/TaeUFtwvMz — Byron Barnett (@Byron_Barnett) March 12, 2019

As many as 30 people have been evacuated from their homes, officials said.

One firefighter suffered a hand injury. It’s not clear if anyone else was injured.

Just arrived in #Quincy, here’s the latest;

-1 building collapsed

-fire spread to at least 3 buildings

-20-30 tenants of an apt building were evacuated

-one firefighter hurt w/cut hand#7news — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) March 12, 2019

Newport Avenue has been blocked off between Beale and Brock streets, according to the Quincy Police Department.

State police have shut down Newport Avenue from Furnace Brook Parkway.

#MAtraffic Troopers shutting down Newport Ave from Furnace Brook Pkwy due to fire in #Quincy. @MassDCR is responding with arrow boards. Avoid area, heavy delays. https://t.co/s68PkqHbSA — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 12, 2019

Crews from several surrounding communities are helping battle the fire.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area. Streets in the neighborhood are expected to remain closed through the evening commute.

🚨🚨Commuters🚨🚨

Please be advised that we anticipate this area to remain closed throughout the evening commute. Please make plans to alter your route. We will keep you updated as the day progresses. Please share pic.twitter.com/UVrV0Go8Lb — Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) March 12, 2019

No additional information as immediately available.

