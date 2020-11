NAPLES, Fla. (WHDH) — A massive alligator was caught on camera taking a stroll on a golf course in Naples, Florida.

The gator could be seen walking toward the water on the Valencia Golf and Country Club grounds as Tropical Storm Eta battered the area.

“Out enjoying the tropical conditions!” the country club wrote on Facebook.

