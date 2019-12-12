(WHDH) — A massive backpack designed by Moschino is catching the attention of subway riders who aren’t so into the new trend.
The fashion company introduced the new item during a subway-themed runway show.
However, several people took to Twitter to express that this bag seems impractical when riding public transit.
Tyler McCall, editor-in-chief of Fashionista.com, wrote, “You come on the subway during rush hour in this @Moschino bag and we’re gonna fight”
The backpack is part of Moschino’s pre-fall 2020 line.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)