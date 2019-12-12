(WHDH) — A massive backpack designed by Moschino is catching the attention of subway riders who aren’t so into the new trend.

The fashion company introduced the new item during a subway-themed runway show.

However, several people took to Twitter to express that this bag seems impractical when riding public transit.

Tyler McCall, editor-in-chief of Fashionista.com, wrote, “You come on the subway during rush hour in this @Moschino bag and we’re gonna fight”

The backpack is part of Moschino’s pre-fall 2020 line.

You come on the subway during rush hour in this @Moschino bag and we’re gonna fight pic.twitter.com/dxhbCyv8IV — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) December 9, 2019

