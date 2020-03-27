Massive blaze at abandoned Naval air station in Weymouth considered suspicious

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive blaze that broke out at an abandoned Naval air station in Weymouth on Thursday night is being considered suspicious.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Shea Memorial Drive around 8:30 p.m. found heavy smoke and fire coming from the old military base.

The Weymouth fire and police departments, as well as state police assigned to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, are investigating the cause.

The fire is considered suspicious at this time because the building was abandoned with no occupants or utilities, according to a spokesperson for the Department of Fire Services.

There were no reported injuries.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

