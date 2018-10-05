Massive blaze at warehouse in Rhode Island causes partial collapse

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - A massive fire that broke out early Friday morning caused the partial collapse of a building in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, officials said.

Firefighters responding to the blaze on Pine Street just after midnight found intense flames shooting from the building.

Part of the warehouse collapsed into the road, according to crews on scene.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Crews are continuing to check for hotspots.

No additional details were immediately available.

