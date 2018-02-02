Massive blaze destroys Fall River hardware store; 1 firefighter injured

FALL RIVER, MA (WHDH) - One firefighter was injured Friday night battling a massive blaze that ripped through a hardware store in Fall River.

The fire broke out just after 4 p.m. at Flint Hardware on Pleasant Street. It was finally brought under control about two hours later.

Fire officials say part of the building’s roof collapsed in the blaze. Video from the scene showed large flames shooting from the store. Thick smoke blanketed the neighborhood.

About 50 firefighters responded to the scene. They were pulled from the building after one of them suffered an injury. They then fought the flames from high up on ladder trucks.

The injured firefighter suffered minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to officials.

Crews were able to contain the fire. Neighboring homes suffered smoke damage, but not fire damage.

The fire is out, but the scene remains active. The cause of the fire is not clear.

Fire on Pleasant St, Fall River… Flint Hardware is completely destroyed. Fire visible throughout the building. Residential structure next door has also caught fire. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/iOv27syElo — Corey Welch (@CoreyWelch) February 2, 2018

