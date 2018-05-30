Massive blaze destroys home in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive blaze destroyed a home Wednesday on Millbury Street in Grafton.
The four-alarm fire broke out around 1 p.m. and raging flames quickly engulfed the home, despite the efforts of firefighters.
A passing AAA driver first spotted the fire and alerted everyone who was inside the home, the Worcester Telegram reports.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.
Town officials urged residents to avoid the area.
(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)