Massive blaze destroys home in Grafton

GRAFTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive blaze destroyed a home Wednesday on Millbury Street in Grafton.

The four-alarm fire broke out around 1 p.m. and raging flames quickly engulfed the home, despite the efforts of firefighters.

Engine 4 and Car 1 worked this building fire today on Millbury Street in Grafton. 4 Alarms were transmitted and there were no serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/EQX1Uyj8Eb — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) May 30, 2018

A passing AAA driver first spotted the fire and alerted everyone who was inside the home, the Worcester Telegram reports.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Town officials urged residents to avoid the area.

Due to a four-alarm blaze on Millbury Street, traffic is being detoured from the area. Please exercise caution when driving through and use alternate routes if possible. — Town of Grafton (@TownofGraftonMA) May 30, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)