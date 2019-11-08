Massive blaze destroys multi-million dollar home in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive blaze destroyed a multi-million dollar summer home at Salter’s Point in Dartmouth on Thursday.

Firefighters responding to the Nasushon Avenue just before 5 p.m. found flames shooting from one home and over the street in the direction of other houses, according to Dartmouth Fire Chief Jake Bettencourt.

“The wind really played a major factor in pushing that fire through the main fire dwelling and then pushing it towards the other homes as well,” he said. “The real focus was on knocking down those two buildings that had the potential to catch.”

Crews sprayed down the nearby houses with water as they battled the main blaze.

The house that initially caught on fire was deemed a total loss and three additional houses sustained damage.

“The house next door, upwind, was scorched,” neighbor Jane Zimmerman said. “Some of the windows are broken but the firemen did a great job. They kept it from catching, so they have some damage but it’s contained.”

State police fire investigators examined the debris and interviewed the 911 caller along with first responders and determined that the third-floor collapsed into the first floor.

The Lure family lives in the Boston area during the rest of the year so no one was inside of the home when the blaze broke out. They say they are happy no one was hurt and they hope to rebuild.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

