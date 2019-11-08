Massive blaze destroys multi-million dollar home in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive blaze destroyed a multi-million dollar home at Salter’s Point in Dartmouth on Thursday.

Firefighters responding to the scene before 5 p.m. found flames shooting from one home and over the street in the direction of other houses, according to Dartmouth Fire Chief Jake Bettencourt.

“The wind really played a major factor in pushing that fire through the main fire dwelling and then pushing it towards the other homes as well,” he said. “The real focus was on knocking down those two buildings that had the potential to catch.”

Crews sprayed down the nearby houses with water as they battled the main blaze.

The house that initially caught on fire was deemed a total loss and two additional houses sustained damage.

“The house next door, upwind, was scorched,” neighbor Jane Zimmerman said. “Some of the windows are broken but the firemen did a great job. They kept it from catching, so they have some damage but it’s contained.”

No one was inside the house when the blaze started. The owners live in the Boston area.

The cause remains under investigation.

