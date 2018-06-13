SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - SALEM, N.H. (AP) – Flames and smoke poured out of a Salem, New Hampshire restaurant Wednesday morning as a fast-moving blaze consumed the building.

The fire broke out at the China Star restaurant, located at 80 Main St., around 5:30 a.m.

As firefighters battled the flames, officials issued a mayday call as conditions deteriorated rapidly. They escaped the building before it collapsed.

Officials believe 17 people living in the apartments connected to the restaurant made it out safely on their own.

Two firefighters were transported to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen after a beam from the ceiling fell on them, Lt. Chris Hamilton said. Both are OK and are set to be released from the hospital.

Police had asked morning commuters to avoid the area as crews work to contain the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

