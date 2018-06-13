SALEM, N.H. (AP) - Flames and smoke poured out of a Salem, New Hampshire restaurant Wednesday morning, destroying the building.

The fire broke out at the China Star restaurant located at 80 Main Street around 6 a.m. The building collapsed about an hour later.

Police are asking commuters to avoid the area as crews work to contain the flames.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

Building heavily involved. Avoid area for morning commute. Crews will be here a while pic.twitter.com/bD6114fwsr — SalemPD (@SalemNHPolice) June 13, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)