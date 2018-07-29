RICHMOND, R.I. (AP) — An independent school in Richmond will be looking for a temporary location to hold classes in the upcoming school year after a massive fire gutted the building.

On Sunday, about 250 firefighters from 22 departments battled the blaze at the Meadowbrook Waldorf School. The fire was first reported at about 8 a.m. and continued to burn throughout the day.

A portion of the roof of the one-story building collapsed at the height of the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

A school official says Meadowbrook Waldorf serves about 145 children from preschool to eighth grade.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation but officials say it’s possible that severe electrical storms reported in the area on Saturday evening may have played a role.

