Massive blaze engulfs home on Cape Cod

SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are battling a massive blaze that broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Cape Cod.

Crews responding to a report of a fire at 40 Route 6A in Sandwich found a large structure that was fully engulfed in flames.

Drone video showed heavy fire eating away at the home’s roof.

Route 6A has been shut down, according to the Sandwich Fire Department.

No additional details were immediately available.

Sandwich F.F.'s 40 Rt 6A for a house fire. Orders of Deputy Chief McMahon 2 ND Alarm. Rt 6 A closed. — Sandwich Fire (@SandwichFD) November 30, 2018

