BOSTON (WHDH) - One person died in a massive 6-alarm early morning fire in East Boston Tuesday that left several people injured, including one firefighter, and upwards of 30 people displaced.

Crews first responded to the scene on Meridian and West Eagle streets around 5 a.m., where the fire had begun in a multifamily building. THe flames then spread to a second building next door and a third building to the rear.

“This was a very, very difficult situation, an extremely dangerous situation,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said at the scene. “Without the actions and quick response from multiple neighborhoods around the city to address this fire, there surely would have been more lives lost.”

Fire officials confirmed the victim died inside one of the affected structures.

“It’s incredibly heartbreaking to feel waht that family must be feeling, and we will do whatever we can at the city level to make sure that we are supporing all of those who were displaced and who are still going to need some time recovering in the hospital,” Wu said.

Dozens of first responders descended on the scene, where flames shot through windows and roofs and smoke billowed throughout the neighborhood, with the smell reaching as far as downtown Boston.

One resident of an affected building told 7News what they experienced.

“My wife jumped out of bed, and I heard what sounded like glass shattering somewhere,” the resident said. “She looked out the window and saw people running around screaming. Then our second floor neighbor came knocking and said ‘there’s a fire, there’s a fire!’”

“We were all just getting out of bed and running,” said that resident’s son. “We ran outside, and yeah, it was scary.”

