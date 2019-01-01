Massive blaze reignites at Fall River apartment complex hours after deadly car crash ruptured gas line

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WHDH) – A massive fire reignited at an apartment complex in Fall River on Tuesday night after a deadly car crash ruptured a gas line and sparked flames about 12 hours earlier.
A woman was killed, her passenger was left critically injured, multiple firefighters were hospitalized and dozens of people were displaced when car initially slammed into the Four Winds apartment complex on North Main Street around 9:30 a.m. and sparked a blaze, officials said.
Emergency crews responding to a reported car crash at the apartment complex found a vehicle that had rammed into a laundry room area and ruptured a gas line, according to a spokesman for the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
The driver, 72-year-old Judith Mauretti, of Fall River, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mauretti’s passenger, a 75-year-old Fall River woman, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Her name has not been released.
Police believe Mauretti was speeding before she plowed into the building.
Four firefighters were taken from the scene and treated for heat-related injuries, Fall River Fire Chief John Lynch said.
An estimated 45 people were displaced by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting.
Deb Steele told 7News that she had just gotten up to make her coffee when she heard a loud explosion and checked the laundry room.
“I (saw) flames and smoke come from under the door, and I heard a car horn blowing, so I figured a car went through,” she said. “So I woke my husband up to get out.”
Bill Driscoll said the building shook before flames quickly shot up to the roof.
“The building shook,” he said. “I went out in the hall to look and there was smoke. Then I looked out from the landing on the second floor and there was all black smoke.”
High winds made fighting the fire more difficult, and hours after the initial crash, flames could still be seen shooting out of the top of the roof. One part of the building’s roof collapsed.
There was no working sprinkler system in the building, according to investigators. More than 100 firefighters eventually extinguished the blaze after about three hours.
No one inside was injured.
The fire started back up again around 9 p.m. Flames could be seen shooting into the night sky as firefighters doused the building with water.
It’s not clear if residents will be able to return to their homes due to the concern of a complete collapse.
“We have collapsed floors, collapsed ceilings, and walls that have given in,” Lynch said.
The cause the crash remains under investigation.
