Massive blaze reignites at Fall River apartment complex hours after deadly car crash ruptured gas line

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WHDH) – A massive fire reignited at an apartment complex in Fall River on Tuesday night after a deadly car crash ruptured a gas line and sparked flames about 12 hours earlier.

A woman was killed, her passenger was left critically injured, multiple firefighters were hospitalized and dozens of people were displaced when car initially slammed into the Four Winds apartment complex on North Main Street around 9:30 a.m. and sparked a blaze, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a reported car crash at the apartment complex found a vehicle that had rammed into a laundry room area and ruptured a gas line, according to a spokesman for the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

The driver, 72-year-old Judith Mauretti, of Fall River, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mauretti’s passenger, a 75-year-old Fall River woman, was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. Her name has not been released.

Police believe Mauretti was speeding before she plowed into the building.

Four firefighters were taken from the scene and treated for heat-related injuries, Fall River Fire Chief John Lynch said.