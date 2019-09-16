Massive blaze rips through 3-family home in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A massive blaze ripped through a three-family home in Dorchester on Monday morning.

Firefighters responding to a report of a building fire at 5 Tovar St. around 10 a.m. found three floors in the back of the structure engulfed in flames, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The fire has since been knocked down but the building was badly charred. Photos from the scene showed siding that had melted away.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured.

Additional details were not immediately available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Heavy fire is knocked down,all companies still working major overhauling being done pic.twitter.com/SxHoTGhTa8 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 16, 2019

The fire is in a a three family occupied building. All Companies are working pic.twitter.com/Vj4HJP4dff — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 16, 2019

At approximately 10:00 a building fire at 5 Tovar St in Dorchester. Fire showing from the rear all 3 floors this is now a 2nd Alarm pic.twitter.com/oD8TUR5PWp — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 16, 2019

