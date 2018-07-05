Massive blaze rips through vacant restaurant in Hanson

HANSON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters from multiple towns battled a massive, fast-moving blaze that ripped through a vacant restaurant in Hanson Thursday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire broke out about 3 p.m. on Liberty Street at the former J J’s Pub, which has been abandoned for years, according to neighborhood residents.

Sky7 video showed thick smoke billowing into the air and heavy flames shooting from the roof of the building.

Hanson Fire Chief Jerome Thompson says fierce flames and extreme heat hindered crews from accessing the fire.

“We were unable to get inside the building to knock the fire down,” he said. “It already had a head start before we got here.”

National Grid temporarily cut power to about 200 homes in the area to allow for safe working conditions at the scene.

The intersection of Liberty and East Washington streets will be closed until further notice.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

