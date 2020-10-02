Massive blaze tears through building in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive blaze tore through a building in Wakefield early Friday morning.

Crews responding to a report of a fire on New Salem Street around 3 a.m. found thick smoke billowing into the air and flames shooting from a storage facility at a concrete company, according to the Wakefield Fire Department.

Video from the scene showed firefighters from several communities working to extinguish the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

