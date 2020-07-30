Massive blaze tears through Pennsylvania apartment building

Flames ripped through a three-story apartment building about 40 miles outside of Philadelphia Thursday night.

The first reports of the blaze reached firefighters around 7:45 p.m. and the massive firefight continued well into the night with smoke and flames raging out of the roof.

That roof is now completely gone.

Witnesses said the fire first ignited near the top floor of the building and quickly spread along the roofline then throughout the rest of the building.

More than 100 people are left without homes and at least four people have been rushed to nearby hospitals.

There is no word on their condition.

So far, it is unclear what started the fire.

